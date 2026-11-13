The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today announced the launch of the Great American Christmas Market, a two-day holiday celebration on the National Mall that will bring together farmers, ranchers, artisans, and producers from across the country to showcase the very best of American agriculture and craftsmanship.

As the culminating event of USDA’s year-long commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, the market will feature a carefully curated collection of American-grown and American-made products that help create the sights, flavors, and traditions of Christmas celebrations nationwide.

“Agriculture touches nearly every aspect of our daily lives, and nowhere is that more evident than during the Christmas season,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “From the Christmas trees and wreaths in our homes, to the meals shared around family tables, to the thoughtful gifts crafted by American producers, agriculture is woven into our most cherished holiday traditions. The Great American Christmas Market is a celebration of the hardworking men and women who make those traditions possible and an opportunity for Americans to support the people and products that embody the spirit of Christmas and the strength of rural America.”

Visitors will experience the warmth and wonder of the holiday season while shopping for unique gifts and seasonal favorites. The market will encourage attendees to celebrate Christmas by choosing American-grown and American-made products that support rural communities and local businesses.

Highlights of the Great American Christmas Market include:

Fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, and mini trees from American growers

Seasonal produce, artisan cheeses, and specialty foods perfect for holiday meals and entertaining

American-grown, American-made gifts including honey, preserves, lavender products, baked goods, handcrafted goods, and more

Premium meats and specialty products from American ranchers

Festive Christmas caroling and holiday entertainment throughout the market

The Great American Christmas Market serves as the final chapter of USDA’s contributions to America’s 250th anniversary celebration, following the Great American State Fair and Great American Farmers Market earlier this year. Secretary Rollins will officially open the market by recognizing the farmers, ranchers, producers, and partners whose dedication helped bring America’s 250th celebration to life.

Event Details

What: Great American Christmas Market

When: Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: USDA Whitten Building on the National Mall

1400 Jefferson Drive SW

Washington, DC 20250

(Smithsonian Metro)

Call for Vendors

USDA invites American producers to apply to participate in the Great American Christmas Market. Vendors offering American-grown or American-made holiday products, including Christmas trees, wreaths, winter produce, meats, cheeses, honey, preserves, baked goods, confections, wool blankets, handcrafted gifts, and other seasonal merchandise, are encouraged to apply.

The Great American Christmas Market will provide a unique opportunity to showcase American products, connect with holiday shoppers, and celebrate the agricultural traditions that help make Christmas special for families across the nation.

Press release provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.