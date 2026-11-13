The Alaska Board of Fisheries published a notice today, November 13, informing the public of proposed regulation changes stemming from its March 17–21, 2026 meeting on statewide finfish provisions and supplemental issues. The public is invited to submit written comments by Tuesday, December 22, 2026.

The proposed amendments to Title 5 of the Alaska Administrative Code include:

Aligning commercial fishing seasons in the Central District with updates to the Central District Drift Gillnet Fishery Management Plan (5 AAC 21.310(b)(3) and 5 AAC 21.353).

Adding a statewide definition for commercial slinky pot gear (5 AAC 39.105(d)(11)).

Clarifying the definition of a mechanical jigging machine with structural and dimensional specifications (5 AAC 39.105(d)(25)).

Allowing the department to define fishing boundaries by emergency order if regulatory markers are lost or destroyed (5 AAC 39.291).

Establishing new rules on retention of sport-caught rockfish, lingcod, and king salmon to permit species identification and carcass-length determination before offloading or leaving a shoreline (new 5 AAC 75.019).

Clarifying statewide sport fishing gear regulations (5 AAC 75.020(a)).

Aligning the sport-fishery definition of rockfish with the commercial definition (5 AAC 75.995(a)).

Comments may address the proposals and potential compliance costs to private persons. Submissions can be made online at arcg.is/1aySn54, by mail to the ADF&G Boards Support Section, P.O. Box 115526, Juneau, AK 99811-5526, or by fax to (907) 465-6094. Once submitted, comments become public records under the Alaska Public Records Act.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available at adfg.alaska.gov/static/regulations/regprocess/fisheriesboard/pdfs/2026-2027/2026-regulations.pdf or by calling Boards Support at (907) 465-4110. After the comment period, the Board may adopt the proposals, adopt different provisions on the same subjects, or take no action. The changes are not expected to require an increased appropriation. The cited statutory authority is AS 16.05.060 and AS 16.05.251.

In related activity, two local Fish and Game Advisory Committees will meet next week. Advisory committees provide local forums on fish and wildlife issues, develop and evaluate regulatory proposals, and make recommendations to the Boards of Fisheries and Game.

The Kenai/Soldotna Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 33398 Ski Hill Road, Soldotna, AK 99669. Agenda items include beginning review of Board of Fisheries Upper Cook Inlet Finfish Proposals and other fish and game business as needed. Proposal information is available on the Board of Fisheries website. For updates, minutes, or to join electronic notices, contact Leila Williams at (907) 267-2354 or [email protected]. Disability accommodations should be requested from Williams at least 48 hours in advance.

The Ketchikan Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. at the Department of Fish and Game Conference Room, 2030 Sea Level Drive, Suite 205, Ketchikan. The meeting is also open via Zoom (us06web.zoom.us/j/88921939262; Meeting ID 889 2193 9262; Passcode KETCHAC; phone +1-253-205-0468). Agenda items cover discussion of future Board of Game proposals and other fish and wildlife topics if needed. In-person attendees who find the door locked should contact Chair Beau Dale at (907) 254-4147. Additional information is available from Dale or from Jessica Bylin at [email protected] or (907) 465-6097. Accommodations should be requested from Bylin at least 48 hours prior.

These notices and meetings continue the Board of Fisheries’ regular process of reviewing and refining finfish management rules with public and local input.