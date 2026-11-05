Opinion: A better way to plan staffing for rural Alaskan polling places

Bethel, Alaska

Enough is enough. Nothing changes if nothing changes— especially in government.

Once again, Alaska scrambled to find enough poll workers for rural voting locations. The Division of Elections reportedly advertised these temporary positions for months, yet some communities still didn’t have enough staff on Election Day, and some polling places remained closed. This is disgraceful and plainly wrong at every level.

Apparently, our backup plan is to advertise, cross our fingers, and act surprised when rural Alaska remains difficult to staff. Can we dream a little bigger?

According to the State of Alaska’s employee directory, 208 state employees are assigned to work in Bethel. Imagine if just 20 of them volunteered for a program that allowed them to temporarily assist the Division of Elections in nearby villages.

The state could maintain a list of trained volunteers in regional hubs such as Bethel, Nome, Kotzebue, Dillingham, and Utqiaġvik. When a village needed help, the Division of Elections would already know whom to call. That almost sounds like planning.

I’m currently in Bethel, and I would be the first to volunteer. Many surrounding villages are only a short flight away. The state already employs people who live in this region, understand rural Alaska, and know how to travel safely between communities. Why wouldn’t we use that experience?

If these polling-place positions are temporary, day-of-election jobs, the training should be manageable for willing and capable state employees. Volunteers would still meet every legal requirement, complete the proper training, and remain entirely nonpartisan while performing election duties.

This idea could extend beyond elections. Rural communities frequently need short-term help with administrative work, emergency response, and other essential services. Meanwhile, experienced state employees may be sitting in a nearby regional hub with no formal way to assist another department.

For far too long, Alaska’s agencies have operated in separate silos. Each has its own leadership, budget, procedures, and little kingdom. Sometimes it seems as though they’re waiting for someone to install doors between them. They all work for the same employer: the people of Alaska.

We don’t need another expensive study, consultant, or committee to recognize the resources we already have. We need a system that connects communities needing help with employees willing to provide it.

Rural Alaskans should not receive second-class access to the ballot because they live outside the road system. Geography is a challenge, but it cannot remain the automatic excuse whenever government fails to prepare.

I am happy to help the new lieutenant governor develop and launch this program. I believe other state employees would step forward, too. People care. They simply need a practical way to help.

We have the employees, regional hubs, airplanes, and training resources. We certainly have enough state employee positions. Now we need clarity, creativity, communication, and leadership.

Enough is enough. Nothing changes if nothing changes— especially in government.