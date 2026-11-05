Analysis: AML influence and the public money trail

Graphic designed by Ed Martin, Jr.

Alaska Municipal League’s reach into public affairs deserves an examination as broad as its operations. Following its conference agenda led me beyond speeches and networking to something more consequential: an organization that advocates government policy while selling services used to carry it out.

The skunk in this illustration represents my suspicion. The badger represents the persistence citizens need to test it. The records establish overlapping responsibilities and financial relationships. They do not establish criminal corruption.

At the center is executive director Nils Andreassen. The Denali Commission lists him as a commissioner representing AML.1 That connects the organization’s leadership to a federal infrastructure body as well as municipal advocacy. The examination should establish how related proposals are reviewed and how potential conflicts are handled. A commission seat is not unilateral control of its funding.

AML’s own Financial Solutions page offers payroll, accounts payable, bank reconciliation, general-ledger accounting, budget reporting, and audit preparation.2 Its onboarding includes account access and approval protocols. Adak’s September 2025 council minutes identify AML manager Layton Lockett as an “AMLFS Contract CFO.”3 This is operational involvement in public finance. Citizens deserve the contracts, fees, signing authorities, and independent checks. Preparing books for an audit is not conducting an independent audit.

Its sales-tax service goes further than discussing revenue policy. AML says municipalities can turn over local sales-tax administration to its team, which implements and enforces municipal tax rules.4 Local governments retain responsibility for the laws they adopt. Residents and businesses deserve to know who administers those rules, what it costs, and how errors and disputes are resolved.

AML’s SIMPLE program also offers comprehensive land-use, housing, transportation, and capital-improvement plans.5 Recommendations can shape development and spending before an ordinance or appropriation reaches a public vote. The critical safeguard is meaningful local review before adoption.

The personal connections are documented, too. Speaker Bryce Edgmon’s March 2026 disclosure identifies his spouse, Melody Nibeck, and reports her full-time AML senior-manager income during 2025 in the $50,000–$100,000 range.6 That is a disclosed household financial interest. It warrants examining his participation in specific decisions affecting AML; it does not prove he improperly favored his spouse’s employer.

AML operations director7 Rachel Morse is also listed as Chugach Electric’s vice chair.8 AML programs director Alicia Hughes-Skandijs simultaneously held a Juneau Assembly seat, leaving that office October 26, 2026.9These overlaps require transaction-specific scrutiny of contracts, financial interests, disclosures, and recusals. Experience and public service do not excuse conflicts; neither do overlapping roles automatically establish misconduct.,

AML’s December 2024 director’s report lists FY2024 contract-services income of $3,184,370, compared with $1,023,205 the previous year. Membership dues were $524,372.10 Those historical figures show why this examination must extend beyond dues and conference hospitality to service agreements and their approval.

I see the danger in concentrated influence: one organization helping define priorities, advising officials, offering implementation services, and advocating before government. Its services may fill serious staffing gaps. That makes independent oversight essential.

Member municipalities should exercise the nonprofit inspection rights provided by AS 10.20.131.11 Publish relevant contracts, financial records, approval votes, and conflict safeguards. Identify where recommendations became government policy and show residents how those decisions were made.

Nonprofit status is no substitute for public accountability. No relationship reaching into the public treasury should be too connected to examine.

Sources