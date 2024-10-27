Cigarette lighter believed to be cause of deadly fire in holding cell in Mountain Village

Mountain Village

A holding cell that had two men detained in it caught on fire in Mountain Village on Friday. One man is dead. The fire caused significant damage to two-thirds of the building, which serves as the main public safety building for the lower Yukon River village of 800 residents.

Village police officers were holding the men for mental health or social service reasons in what is called a Title 47 hold — something that is done if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Dead is Lawrence Chiklak, age 39. The other man managed to be evacuated safely. The village police officer received treatment at a Bethel hospital for minor injuries.

Chiklak was a troubled soul who had a long rap sheet with the court system for violent crimes such as assault, threats, and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Alaska State Troopers.