Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Must Read Alaska

    Cigarette lighter believed to be cause of deadly fire in holding cell in Mountain Village

    By Suzanne Downing,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NowUL_0wOIc8m600
    Mountain Village

    A holding cell that had two men detained in it caught on fire in Mountain Village on Friday. One man is dead. The fire caused significant damage to two-thirds of the building, which serves as the main public safety building for the lower Yukon River village of 800 residents.

    Village police officers were holding the men for mental health or social service reasons in what is called a Title 47 hold — something that is done if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

    Dead is Lawrence Chiklak, age 39. The other man managed to be evacuated safely. The village police officer received treatment at a Bethel hospital for minor injuries.

    Chiklak was a troubled soul who had a long rap sheet with the court system for violent crimes such as assault, threats, and disorderly conduct.

    The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

    Related Search

    Mountain villagePrison conditionsInmate safetyViolent crimesAlaska state troopersYukon river

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy