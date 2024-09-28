Open in App
    Boise State women forfeit match against San Jose due to transgender baller

    By Suzanne Downing,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIulg_0vnCX7pS00

    The Boise State University women’s volleyball team forfeited their Saturday match against California’s San Jose State’s team, apparently deciding that San Jose’s decision to retain a physically imposing transgender player made it a safety issue for the Idaho players.

    “Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force,” the University’s team announced.

    Although the university didn’t state the reason for the forfeit, it gave the exclusive statement to Outkick, a publication that routinely defends women in sports. Sources say that the team has the full support of coaches and parents in the decision.

    Several players are now suing the NCAA for Title IX violations for allowing transgender (men living as women) to play on women’s collegiate teams.

    Blaire Fleming, the transgender on the SJSU team, is an outside and right-side hitter. On Tuesday, Fleming dominated and extended the team’s perfect season to 9-0. With Idaho forfeiting, it’s now a 10-0 season. This is the second team that has forfeited to SJSU’s women’s volleyball team, however, as teams begin to realize the uneven playing field that they are now facing..

    Fleming, born Brayden Fleming is 6’1″ and towers over the opposing teams.

    Alaska Rep. Jamie Allard worked last legislative session to protect high school girls in sports from having to compete against males who identify as females. That bill died in the liberal-dominated Alaska Senate.

    “Boise State’s decision to stand up for fairness in women’s sports is a testament to the integrity and courage needed to protect our female athletes. We must continue the fight to preserve women’s sports for women and ensure every girl has the opportunity to compete on a level playing field. This isn’t just about competition—it’s about defending what’s right,” Allard said on Saturday.

    Call me Miss Sassy pants
    1d ago
    Excellent!! And it isn’t a loss Boise State Women. Its a win for standing up for your rights!! I applaud you!!!
