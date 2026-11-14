Muskogee’s hospitals are busy and still growing, which means steady openings for hands-on patient care and support roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and work in healthcare.

Employer: Cornerstone Healthcare Group (Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Muskogee)

Cornerstone Healthcare Group (Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Muskogee) Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep patient records accurate and secure for a specialty hospital that treats complex cases. This role is great if you like detail work, medical terminology, and making sure charts, scanning, and HIPAA rules are all handled the right way.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System Location: Muskogee, OK 74401 (Muskogee Campus, Progressive Care Unit)

(Muskogee Campus, Progressive Care Unit) Type: Full Time, Nights (7:00pm–7:00am, variable including weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Eligible for $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work closely with nurses to care for higher-acuity patients, taking vitals, helping with daily activities, and documenting care. Good fit if you’ve done a CNA program or Saint Francis’ Nurse Tech training and want steady hours plus experience on a busy PCU.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System Location: Muskogee, OK 74401 (Muskogee Campus, Medical/Surgical 7 Tower)

(Muskogee Campus, Medical/Surgical 7 Tower) Type: ECB/Part Time, Days (7:00am–7:00pm, variable including weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Limited benefits (ECB status; minimum hours per month as needed)

Support nurses on a Med Surg floor, helping with procedures, daily care, and patient transport while you build skills and experience. This is a flexible option if you want hospital experience without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.