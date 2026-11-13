Muskogee has some solid transportation roles right now, from entry-level trainees to higher-paying field work. If you like being on the road or around equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Overhaul Carriers Location: Muskogee, OK (Over-the-road routes)

(Over-the-road routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week, 2,500–3,000 miles/week

Paid training for new CDL-A drivers plus steady freight once you’re rolling. You’ll run over-the-road, be out about 2 weeks at a time, then home for 2 days, doing pre/post-trip checks and on-time deliveries.

Employer: HealthWay Transport, LLC (with CareLink Oklahoma as training partner)

(with CareLink Oklahoma as training partner) Location: Muskogee, OK operating area (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: TBD

Drive patients to non-emergency medical appointments while you work toward CNA certification. Full-time trainee role with possible free CNA tuition for eligible applicants through tribal funding or a foundation scholarship.

Employer: PSC Construction

Location: Muskogee, OK (field job sites)

(field job sites) Type: Full-time with overtime

Pay: $23.00 per hour, weekly pay, OT available

Support heavy equipment operators by keeping load paths clear and safe. This is active outdoor work with year-round hours, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off and holidays.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.