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Muskogee
🚔 Muskogee public safety jobs with multiple security openings
4 days ago
Muskogee has a steady need for trained security pros right now. If you’ve got a CLEET license or solid customer service skills, there are a few good options to pick from.
Armed Security Officer – $22–$24/hr
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Muskogee, OK
- Salary: $22.00 – $24.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, summers)
- Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed license, valid driver’s license, background and drug screen
- Highlights: Work with an experienced security team, patrol and monitor sites, write incident reports, and help keep people and property safe. Includes medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.
Security Officer Enhanced – Part-Time Unarmed Patrol Specialist – $17/hr
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Muskogee, OK
- Salary: $17.00/hour, weekly pay
- Type: Part-time (anchor shift: Wed 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts)
- Requirements: 18+ for unarmed roles, high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen; license may be required per state law
- Highlights: Fixed weekly shift for steady income, plus the option to pick up extra hours through their app. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement), and employee discounts.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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