Muskogee has a steady need for trained security pros right now. If you’ve got a CLEET license or solid customer service skills, there are a few good options to pick from.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Muskogee, OK

Salary: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, summers)

(1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, weekends, summers) Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, valid Oklahoma CLEET Armed license , valid driver’s license, background and drug screen

High school diploma or equivalent, , valid driver’s license, background and drug screen Highlights: Work with an experienced security team, patrol and monitor sites, write incident reports, and help keep people and property safe. Includes medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Muskogee, OK

Salary: $17.00/hour , weekly pay

, Type: Part-time (anchor shift: Wed 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts)

(anchor shift: Wed 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts) Requirements: 18+ for unarmed roles, high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen; license may be required per state law

18+ for unarmed roles, high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen; license may be required per state law Highlights: Fixed weekly shift for steady income, plus the option to pick up extra hours through their app. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement), and employee discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.