🚚 Muskogee Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Warehouse Roles Hiring

Muskogee’s warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid logistics roles are open. If you like fast-paced work, forklifts, and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arcosa Inc.

Arcosa Inc. Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move materials between the warehouse and production areas, run a forklift, and help with shipping, receiving, and inventory counts. Good fit if you can read basic shop drawings/blueprints, use a computer, and want steady hands-on work.

Note: This same job also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: NFI

Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts and other warehouse equipment to load, unload, stack, and move product. You’ll use RF scanners, help with order picking and inventory, and need to pass NFI’s forklift certification. Great if you already have some warehouse or forklift experience and like clear safety rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.