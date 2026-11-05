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🚧 Muskogee, OK Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings
Muskogee’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Electrical Project Superintendent
- Employer: WEITZ-ABITAT MISSION CRITICAL / EPI Power, LLC (subsidiary of The Weitz Company)
- Location: Muskogee, OK
- Type: Full-time (6 days/week, Monday–Saturday)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead electrical construction on fast-track data center projects. You’ll run subcontractors and field crews, drive safety, schedule, and budget, and use scheduling software to keep work on track. Needs 5+ years superintendent experience plus an electrical background; comes with competitive pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.
Fitter/Welder – Night Shift
- Employer: ARCOSA
- Location: Muskogee, OK (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, night shift (2:30 pm – 1:00 am, Monday–Thursday)
- Salary: Not listed
Heavy manufacturing role where you’ll fit, weld, and repair large steel parts using arc and gas welding equipment. Great if you want three-day weekends and like night work. Requires HS diploma/GED, 2+ years welding and 3+ years heavy manufacturing experience, plus ability to read blueprints and pass a welding test.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass (The Boyd Group)
- Location: Muskogee, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21 – $30/hour flat rate, plus possible bonuses
Body shop role focused on full collision repair: disassembly, frame and body work, welding, glass, interior parts, and repainting to pre-accident condition. Good fit if you like working fairly independently and want pay tied to your productivity.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Muskogee’s trades jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.