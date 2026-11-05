🏭 Muskogee Manufacturing: Multiple Georgia‑Pacific Openings

Muskogee’s paper and tissue plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, 12‑hour shifts, and steady pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (12-hour rotating shifts, includes nights, weekends, holidays, overtime)

(12-hour rotating shifts, includes nights, weekends, holidays, overtime) Pay: Starts at $21.50/hour

You’ll run converting production lines that turn huge paper rolls into finished products, keeping equipment within targets for production, quality, and waste. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable in a loud industrial setting, can handle physical work up to 12 hours, and want to grow your skills with computerized machinery and mechanical troubleshooting.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (12-hour rotating shifts, includes weekends, holidays, overtime)

(12-hour rotating shifts, includes weekends, holidays, overtime) Pay: Starts at $19.57/hour

This role works at the front end of the process, handling recycled paper coming off trucks, checking quality, and starting the pulp process. Expect mobile equipment work (like forklifts), hot/cold and dusty conditions, and lots of walking and lifting—great if you like staying active and want to be part of a large, high-volume mill.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.