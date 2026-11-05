🚚 Muskogee Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple GXO 1st-Shift Roles

Muskogee’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around GXO’s operations. If you like organized chaos, 1st shift hours, and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm) Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation with full health insurance, 401(k), life insurance, disability)

You’ll be the main point of contact for all loading and unloading on the dock, directing trailer movements and keeping the yard flowing safely and on time. Great fit if you’ve worked in a warehouse/yard before, know trailer procedures, and don’t mind being outdoors in all weather.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this role on LinkedIn as an internship; details match this full posting, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, full health insurance, 401(k), life insurance, disability)

This is a more analytical role focused on demand planning, forecasting, and data analysis to keep inventory and workflow on track. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, experience with Excel and data tools, and want to work on process improvement and cost savings.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, full health insurance, 401(k), life insurance, disability)

You’ll lead a warehouse team, assign work, train staff, and make sure orders are accurate and on time. Good match if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, SAP/WMS skills, and are ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

Employer: GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, full health insurance, 401(k), life insurance, disability, plus free daily meals and snacks)

Hands-on role supporting a data center: receiving and tracking hardware, coordinating shipments, keeping the dock organized, and helping assemble server racks. Great if you have 1+ year in logistics/inventory, are comfortable with basic tools and lifting up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of physical work and inventory systems.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while 1st-shift spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.