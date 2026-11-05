🍽️ Multiple Muskogee Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential

Muskogee’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TSG Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli)

TSG Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli) Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Internship (Assistant Manager level)

Internship (Assistant Manager level) Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Hands-on management role where you help run shifts, hire and train the team, and keep guests happy in a no-grease, no-late-nights, no-alcohol deli. Comes with strong perks: monthly performance bonus (10–15% of base pay), PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition help, disability and life insurance, pet insurance, and free meals. Requires 1+ year of management experience and open availability for about 50 hours/week.

Employer: Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores

Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.50 – $16.00/hour (about $41,500 – $44,000/year)

Lead evening shifts from 2:00 pm to close, guiding the crew, watching inventory, and keeping food quality and customer service high across the restaurant, grocery, and fountain. Expect about a 45-hour work week, a bi-weekly bonus program, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and product discounts. Requires 1+ year experience, age 21+, HS diploma/GED, and a background check.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips

High-energy server role in a very fast-paced, fun sports bar setting. You’ll take care of guests, work closely with a team, and need strong customer service experience, a positive attitude, and nights and weekends open. Offers 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, employee discount, and flexible schedule. You’ll need to get a liquor license for this job.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Location: 3030 W. Okmulgee, Muskogee, OK 74401

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed

Evening Shift Leader role where you both lead and jump in as crew, helping run shifts, handle guest issues, and support food safety and service. You may also help with scheduling, orders, inventory, and interviews, and there’s room to grow into higher management. Must be 18+ with HS diploma/GED; may need a Food Handler’s permit. Apply in person or text “JOBS” to 664-444.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no later, but you can’t get an offer you never ask for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.