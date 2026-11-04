🚔 Muskogee public safety jobs with multiple unarmed roles

Muskogee has a few solid security openings right now, especially if you like night shifts and steady hours. Good options here if you already have (or can get) your security license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + weekly pay

Schedule: Thurs–Fri 11:00 PM–7:00 AM; Sat–Sun 7:00 PM–7:00 AM

Unarmed patrol role at a chemical/petrochemical facility, focused on access control, incident response, and regular perimeter/building patrols. Comes with paid training, retirement plan, and medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, plus a perks program and tools to pick up extra shifts.

Alternate posting of the same job (if you prefer Indeed): View on Indeed

Employer: TriCorps

Location: Muskogee, OK

Type: Temporary/Seasonal, up to 40 hrs/week

Pay: $20.00/hour

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, school hours, weekends, summers (8–12 hr shifts)

Higher hourly pay for licensed pros: you must have a valid Oklahoma CLEET Unarmed Security License and a valid driver’s license. You’ll patrol sites, control access, write reports, and help visitors. Includes medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation, with a mix of day, night, weekend, and seasonal shifts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, apply soon and then call or email the recruiter with any questions—they move faster when they know you’re serious.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.