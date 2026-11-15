Muskegon’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of local, steady roles and high‑pay travel contracts. If you’re in medical or dental, there’s likely something here that fits your season of life.

Employer: SenseSational Learning Group (via Finni Health )

SenseSational Learning Group (via ) Location: Muskegon, MI (in‑person, homes/schools/community)

(in‑person, homes/schools/community) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week, weekday afternoons/evenings)

(~20 hrs/week, weekday afternoons/evenings) Pay: $20–$23/hour

This is a play‑based ABA role supporting neurodivergent kids and teens—no table drills, lots of real‑life interaction. Great if you already have (or are finishing) your 40‑hour RBT training and want paid training, exam fees covered, and mentorship toward BCaBA/BCBA.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Muskegon, MI (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $1,712–$2,041 per week

Schedule: 11–13 week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Work in an acute care setting with strong support from a national staffing agency. Ideal if you have 1+ year PT experience, Michigan license, and want solid weekly pay plus benefits, CEUs, and potential contract extensions.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Muskegon, MI (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $1,948–$2,131 per week

Schedule: 13 week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts

Run advanced MRI imaging in a hospital setting while earning strong travel pay. Best for MRI techs with 2+ years recent experience, ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT registration, and comfort with Philips systems.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Muskegon, MI (med‑surg unit)

(med‑surg unit) Type: Contract

Pay: $2,130–$2,253 per week (estimated)

Step into a fast‑paced med‑surg unit caring for a wide range of adult patients. You’ll need an active RN license, 1+ year MS experience, and BLS, with the chance to sharpen your acute care skills and earn strong weekly pay.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Muskegon, MI (mobile events for military)

(mobile events for military) Type: Full-time (weekend deployment readiness events)

Support military service members with exams and comprehensive treatment at readiness events. Good fit if you have an active, unrestricted dental license, CPR/BLS, and are open to mobile dentistry and weekend work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

(30+ hrs/week) Pay: $18–$24.25/hour

Help run a busy retail pharmacy—filling scripts, working the register, and supporting customers and pharmacists. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and is ideal if you’re PTCB‑certified or ready to earn it.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Muskegon move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.