Muskegon’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, from local parts runs to big-money OTR owner-operator work. Here are a few solid options if you like life on the road.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep shelves stocked. Good fit if you want steady hours, like talking with people, and want driving work without a CDL.

Employer: Not listed (independent carrier)

Not listed (independent carrier) Location: Based in Muskegon, MI – On the road

Type: OTR / Contractor

OTR / Contractor Pay: $7,500 – $10,000 per week (stated range)

Run OTR freight using different trailer types, with manual transmission tractors and your own MC# / DOT# and DAT load board access. Best for experienced drivers who already operate under their own authority and want high-earning, flexible freight.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Muskegon, MI (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, OTR Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000 – $325,000+ per year

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for live shows, tours, and events across North America. You’ll run fewer miles than many OTR gigs, with all miles paid, fuel support, and a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.