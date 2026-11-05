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🏥 Muskegon Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $55+/hr Openings
Muskegon’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big national brands to growing therapy groups. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here with strong pay and benefits.
District Support Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Muskegon, MI (district float role)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + potential bonus
- Application window through: 01/04/2027
You’ll float between CVS stores in the district, covering pharmacist shifts and acting as a key leader on the pharmacy team. This role is ideal if you like variety, clinical work (immunizations, testing, prescribing where allowed), and a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).
MRI Technician – Evening Shift | ~$2,358 Weekly
- Employer: Datawave Technologies
- Location: 1500 E. Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444
- Type: Contract, in-person
- Schedule: 5 days/week, 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: $58.00 – $58.97 per hour (all-inclusive non-local rate; taxable + per diem)
Contract MRI Tech role with steady evening hours and strong hourly pay. You’ll need MRI Tech experience, BLS certification, and two professional references; apply by sending your resume, BLS, and references to the recruiter (email and phone listed in the posting).
Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant (Float)
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Muskegon, MI (float across area clinics)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $28 – $38 per hour (based on experience)
Float PTA role across Ivy Health clinics, with paths into mentorship, specialty programs, leadership, and even future clinic partnership. Benefits kick in the first of the month after you start and include 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO (up to 20 days), CEU days + reimbursement, parental leave, and complimentary therapy services.
If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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