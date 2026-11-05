🔧 Muskegon Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Muskegon has steady demand for people who keep buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: RENK America

RENK America Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead a skilled maintenance team at a major defense and industrial manufacturer. You’ll oversee repairs and preventive maintenance on CNC machines, mills, lathes, cranes, and building systems, set priorities, manage contractors, and handle emergency issues to keep production running.

Employer: R & R Landscape Supply

R & R Landscape Supply Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Winter-focused role clearing snow and ice from walkways and parking lots using plows, blowers, and salt spreaders. Good fit if you like outdoor work, can handle cold weather, and want to build skills with landscaping and snow equipment.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites Grand Rapids

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Help keep a busy hotel clean and welcoming by handling room cleaning plus washing, drying, and folding linens. Great for someone detail-oriented who wants steady, in-person work with some flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t as easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.