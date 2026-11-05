🚌 Muskegon, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Muskegon has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to big‑money OTR runs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to train for one), there’s good variety here.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a heavy collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal while keeping up with safety checks and daily vehicle reports. This role comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with company match, ESPP, and more for eligible employees.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Muskegon, MI (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows, tours, and events—trucking tied to the entertainment world. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention pay, paid permits/tolls/insurance, a fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Midwest Educational Transportation Services (METS)

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.68 per hour + $500 sign-on bonus

Drive students safely to and from school with paid training, even if you don’t have prior bus experience. This role offers PTO, 401(k), attendance incentives, and steady hours during the school year for folks who enjoy working with kids.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.