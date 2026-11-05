🚚 Muskegon, MI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Muskegon’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to precision manufacturing and Great Lakes shipping. If you like keeping products and people moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time , overnight and other shifts based on store needs

, overnight and other shifts based on store needs Salary: Not listed

Physical, fast-paced role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail discounts, and access to health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Precision Manufacturing Group

Location: Muskegon, MI (West Michigan)

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Lead shipping, receiving, and order fulfillment for a precision metal parts shop. Hands-on role with steady workflow, clean facility, modern equipment, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO). Requires a valid driver’s license and experience with driving and order fulfillment.

Employer: Mainstay Maritime

Location: Muskegon, MI (Great Lakes operations)

Type: Full-time , office-based

, office-based Salary: Not listed

Office role supporting Great Lakes vessel operations by planning crew schedules, handling travel and lodging, and tracking credentials and compliance. Best for someone with maritime or logistics admin experience, strong organization skills, and comfort working with time-sensitive issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.