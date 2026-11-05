🛒 Muskegon Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings

Muskegon’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or pick up steady part-time hours.

Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look this week:

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role helping run a busy auto parts store. You’ll coach the team, keep inventory on track, support sales goals, and make sure customers get that “WOW” level service. Good fit if you have some leadership experience, like a fast pace, and don’t mind pitching in on the floor.

Alternate listing with the same role and employer: View on Indeed

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Help shoppers with their home projects while learning different departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This role offers flexible schedules, a 10% employee discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and trade-skills training for eligible associates.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each site shows related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.