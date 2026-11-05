🍽️ Muskegon Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings Now

Muskegon’s food and fun scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and growth roles, most with flexible hours.

Employer: McDonald's (Schulz Organization franchise)

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly at a busy McDonald’s. This role is great if you want leadership experience, paid vacation, free meals, and education help (up to $3,000/year in tuition assistance) while working a fast-paced job.

Employer: Kazumi Japanese Steakhouse

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $5.50/hr + tips (estimated $18–$38/hr)

Serve guests at a popular Japanese steakhouse and earn strong tip income. Evening, weekend, and holiday shifts are needed, and you’ll get a 30% employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, and food provided.

Employer: Jumpin' Jupiter Skate & Fun Center

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $14.00/hr

Help guests with skates, keep the floor and restrooms in good shape, and support a fun, fast-paced family environment. Great for students: they work around school schedules and provide full training and a flexible schedule.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.