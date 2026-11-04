🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Muskegon

Muskegon’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from assisted living kitchens to busy casual dining spots. If you like serving people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living

Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time (PRN), Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals to seniors in an assisted living setting, with a focus on nutrition and special diets. Good fit if you’re compassionate, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want Day 1 benefits, PTO, tuition help up to $4,000, and daily-pay options.

Employer: Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living

Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Part-time, Evening Shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on work in the kitchen and dining room, but on evenings—great if you need daytime free. You’ll support residents’ meal prep and service, keep areas clean, and get access to PTO, tuition reimbursement, discounts, and Day 1 medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living

Trinity Health – The Oaks Assisted Living Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role for someone who wants steady hours in a healthcare kitchen. You’ll prep food, serve residents, follow special diet plans, and keep everything sanitized, with full benefits, PTO, tuition support, and daily-pay options.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak)

Location: Muskegon, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations at a busy casual restaurant—managing staff, guest service, inventory, and safety. Good for someone with prior restaurant leadership who likes a fast pace, coaching a team, and owning results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.