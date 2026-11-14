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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Muskego
Looking for a dog to love in Muskego, WI? These adoptable pups are arriving soon and hoping to meet their new families. All are with Texas Rescue Riders and will be coming up from Texas to Wisconsin.
Cricket the Chihuahua
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: About 11 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Size: About 5 lbs, not expected to get bigger
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Personality: Described as sweet and friendly, eager for a home of her own
- Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped; comes with medical records and a health certificate from a licensed vet
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippen the Schnauzer Mix
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix
- Age: About 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 20 lbs, not expected to get much larger
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Background: Ended up in rescue through no fault of his own and is excited to find a forever family
- Personality: Described as super sweet and loving
- Health: Neutered, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped; comes with medical records and a health certificate from a licensed vet
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Pippen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gigi the Border Collie Lab Pup
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Current Weight: About 5 lbs; expected to be medium-sized when grown
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Background: From an accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix, dad is a purebred lab (photos of parents available on request)
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Gigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mimi the Border Collie Lab X
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Current Weight: About 5 lbs; expected to be medium-sized when grown
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix, dad a purebred lab
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bear the Border Collie Lab Mix
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Current Weight: About 5 lbs; expected to be medium-sized when grown
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix, dad a purebred lab
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cade the Border Collie Mix
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Current Weight: About 5 lbs; expected to be medium-sized when grown
- Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18
- Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix, dad a purebred lab
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders
- Contact: (832) 338-7041
👉 Meet Cade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Muskego, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. Call Texas Rescue Riders at (832) 338-7041 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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