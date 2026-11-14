Looking for a dog to love in Muskego, WI? These adoptable pups are arriving soon and hoping to meet their new families. All are with Texas Rescue Riders and will be coming up from Texas to Wisconsin.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: About 11 months (young)

About (young) Gender: Female

Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Size: About 5 lbs , not expected to get bigger

About , not expected to get bigger Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Personality: Described as sweet and friendly , eager for a home of her own

Described as , eager for a home of her own Health: Spayed , up to date on vaccinations , dewormed , microchipped ; comes with medical records and a health certificate from a licensed vet

, , , ; comes with and a from a licensed vet Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Wirehaired Fox Terrier mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About (young) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 20 lbs , not expected to get much larger

About , not expected to get much larger Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Background: Ended up in rescue through no fault of his own and is excited to find a forever family

Ended up in rescue and is excited to find a forever family Personality: Described as super sweet and loving

Described as Health: Neutered , up to date on vaccinations , dewormed , microchipped ; comes with medical records and a health certificate from a licensed vet

, , , ; comes with and a from a licensed vet Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Pippen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Current Weight: About 5 lbs ; expected to be medium-sized when grown

About ; expected to be when grown Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Background: From an accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix , dad is a purebred lab (photos of parents available on request)

From an in rural Texas; mom is a , dad is a (photos of parents available on request) Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)

(age-appropriate) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Gigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Current Weight: About 5 lbs ; expected to be medium-sized when grown

About ; expected to be when grown Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix , dad a purebred lab

From the same in rural Texas; mom is a , dad a Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)

(age-appropriate) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Current Weight: About 5 lbs ; expected to be medium-sized when grown

About ; expected to be when grown Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix , dad a purebred lab

From the same in rural Texas; mom is a , dad a Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)

(age-appropriate) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Current Weight: About 5 lbs ; expected to be medium-sized when grown

About ; expected to be when grown Arrival: Arriving in Wisconsin Wednesday, November 18

Arriving in Wisconsin Background: From the same accidental litter in rural Texas; mom is a border collie/corgi mix , dad a purebred lab

From the same in rural Texas; mom is a , dad a Health: Up to date on vaccinations (age-appropriate)

(age-appropriate) Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Texas Rescue Riders

Contact: (832) 338-7041

👉 Meet Cade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Muskego, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. Call Texas Rescue Riders at (832) 338-7041 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.