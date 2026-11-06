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🏭 Muskego Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Muskego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear production goals. Here are a couple of strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Fry Room Operator – Snack Production
- Employer: Jackson’s Food Company
- Location: Muskego, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run fry kettles and slicers to make high-quality, food-safe potato chips using premium avocado oil. This role is a good fit if you like working with machines, following clear procedures, and keeping detailed records while helping train new team members.
Print Finishing Operator – Signage & Digital Print
- Employer: Inpro Corporation
- Location: Muskego, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:00pm)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) contributions, PTO, tuition reimbursement, monthly bonus opportunities, and more
Operate laminators, routers, and large-format printers to create custom printed products. Great if you like detailed, steady work, want day-shift hours, and enjoy learning different machines in a clean, safety-focused shop.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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