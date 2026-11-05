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Education
Muskego offers pickleball and ski/snowboard programs
3 days ago
Muskego Parks & Recreation is offering two upcoming programs: adult pickleball lessons on Sunday, November 15 and Sunday, November 22 at Bay Lane Elementary, and a Ski/Snowboard Club at Alpine Valley Resort for ages 7–18 running on club dates from December through February. More information and registration: https://muskego.wi.gov/rec.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Muskego Parks & Recreation
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