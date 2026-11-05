🔧 Muskego, WI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Muskego has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level store cleaning to leading sanitation in food production. Good options here if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4677

Walmart Supercenter Location: Muskego, WI (W159S6530 Moorland Rd)

Salary: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Opening/Morning shifts

Help keep the store spotless from the parking lot to the restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. This role comes with Walmart’s big-company perks like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and even 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Jackson’s Food Company (Jackson’s Chips)

Location: Muskego, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Lead the sanitation team at a growing snack food company using avocado oil, making sure the plant stays clean, safe, and audit-ready. This is a leadership role for someone with 3–5 years of sanitation and supervisory experience, comfortable working with chemicals, PPE, and food safety programs like SQF and HACCP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.