MusicRadar
Cort unveils the KX700 TT, a high-end S-style with True Temperament frets for on-point intonation
By Jonathan Horsley,1 days ago
Related SearchGuitar designErik RutanMartin MillerCortTtIbanez
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
“Punches above its weight”: Alesis unveils Strata Core, a cut-down version of its flagship Strata Prime e-kit
MusicRadar8 days ago
MusicRadar9 days ago
MusicRadar8 days ago
MusicRadar22 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
MusicRadar8 days ago
"This is weirdly hilarious and also pathetic”: Fans see the funny side of festival merch typo debacle
MusicRadar8 days ago
PRS unveils limited edition black limba and swamp ash CE models with eight-position pickup switching
MusicRadar5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
“Those hoping for a new Mono/Poly may be disappointed – it's more than that”: Korg Multi/Poly review
MusicRadar7 days ago
“What we get here is the essence of Alesis’ flagship electronic drum set, with all the great features, minus the stuff that is likely to be ‘nice-to-have’ rather than essential”: Alesis Strata Core reviewstuart
MusicRadar8 days ago
Alameda Post11 days ago
MusicRadar1 day ago
A group of Irish kids recorded a viral drum 'n' bass track - 6 million views later, it's up for a Grammy Award
MusicRadar12 days ago
MusicRadar2 days ago
MusicRadar8 days ago
MusicRadar6 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
"It's possible to make great songs with little to no knowledge of music theory": 5 simple music theory hacks to make your tracks stand out
MusicRadar12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
MusicRadar6 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
From iPad Pro to the iMac: Apple's new all-in-one desktop takes its M4 chip from the company's flagship tablet
MusicRadar2 days ago
MusicRadar8 days ago
“She didn't move from the sofa and she sang two takes of Rolling in the Deep and that's what we used”: Adele, Daft Punk and Taylor Swift are among our picks for the best recorded albums of the 21st century
MusicRadar1 day ago
How Burial produced the 21st century’s most influential electronic album on a “rubbish, dying” computer with outdated software
MusicRadar8 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0