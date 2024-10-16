Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MusicRadar

    Gretsch unveils a stunning limited edition Center Block electric for Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore

    By Jonathan Horsley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCA6L_0w971qs500

    Gretsch and Martin Gore of Depeche Mode have unveiled a limited edition signature guitar that refinishes the classic Center Block single-cut in a stunning Two-Tone Smoke Green finish, with chrome hardware giving it that vintage automobile-meets-guitar aesthetic.

    Equipped with a pair of TV Jones TV-HT single-coil electric guitar pickups, G6618-MG Martin Gore Anniversary Center Block promises to be a bona-fide twang machine, and a redoubtable conduit of ‘That Great Gretsch Sound’. But, you might ask yourself, what is Gore, an artist whose legacy is inextricably linked to the rise of the synthesizer in popular music, doing with an electric guitar in his hands?

    Well, the G6618-MG takes Gore right back to the beginning of his musical career, when he was a young buck, weaned on rock ’n’ roll, and as he says in Gretsch’s short-film, In Tune with Martin Gore, which can be viewed below, those no-guitar rules in Depeche Mode were a little bit fuzzier once the band had established itself

    “We were an all-electronic band when we started,” says Gore. “Even though I had been a guitar player when I was younger, we had a rule that we were synth-purists, but by about 1987 we recorded Behind The Wheel and we started relaxing some of our rules.”

    The band were vindicated. Behind The Wheel might have brought guitar to the fore but this is still electronically driven pop, with Gore’s guitar tracing out the melody in the background.

    That guitar tone might have been recontextualised in the hitherto hostile mix of synth and drum machine but it was a subtle tell of where Gore’s formative influences lay. As he mentions in the video, it all began with rock ’n’ roll. And that’s how the guitar came into his life. Gretsch guitars were always his favourite.

    “I discovered my Mum’s record collection when I was 10, rock ’n’ roll, it was like ‘50s and ‘60s stuff. There was just something about it. I then found a record player and took that into my room and just used to listen non-stop. I was hooked on music. When I was 13, I had a friend who played guitar; he was quite good. He taught me two or three chords and I kind of took it from there.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7d2j_0w971qs500

    (Image credit: Gretsch / Megan Cary)

    Gore’s G6618-MG has a 16” wide maple body, with the eponymous chambered maple centre block in place to boost sustain and cut out feedback once the guitar amp is pushed and there’s lots of volume in the mix. It measures 2.375” deep, and has a glued-in maple neck with one of Gretsch’s super-comfortable Standard U profiles.

    Combined with the 24.6” scale length, the 12” radius fingerboard, the Gretsch Center Block is a very player-friendly instrument. Mother of Pearl Neo-Classic inlays count out the frets – there are 22 of them, the fret-wire medium-jumbo.

    There are individual pickup volume controls, a master volume with a treble bleed circuit so it stays bright as you dial back on the control. What this doesn’t have is a tone dial. Instead a three-position switch chooses your tone options.

    Image 1 of 2

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTXeD_0w971qs500

    (Image credit: Gretsch / Megan Cary)
    Image 2 of 2

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFhMW_0w971qs500

    (Image credit: Gretsch / Megan Cary)

    Other details to note include a bone nut, the Kluson Deluxe tuners, the Custom “MG” signature badge on the headstock, and the TonePros roller bridge. A special mention goes to that stunning Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece, which is worth the asking priced alone.

    “I am very honoured to be a Gretsch Signature guitarist because I have been a massive fan for so long,” says Gore. “They are by far my favourite guitars, so it is a great honour. It is going to be an amazing feeling to walk in and see them in the shops.”

    When you do see one in the shops or online, expect to pay £2,849/$2,999, including a hard-shell guitar case . For more details, check out the video above or head over to Gretsch . And if you want to learn more about Gores's amazing studio, check out MusicRadar's interview with its designer, Jim Keller .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    /Steve
    2d ago
    🎸❤
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    “My guitar hero has always been Brian May”: The Last Dinner Party’s Emily Roberts salutes Queen
    MusicRadar1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    “That album makes me tear up”: Charli XCX on the Daft Punk record that hits different
    MusicRadar2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    "It's possible to make great songs with little to no knowledge of music theory": 5 simple music theory hacks to make your tracks stand out
    MusicRadar6 hours ago
    Fractal packs “over 400” effects from the Axe-Fx III into its compact VP4 ‘Virtual Pedalboard’
    MusicRadar1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Joe Bonamassa reveals the secret to tube amp consistency on tour and he “nicked it” from Angus Young
    MusicRadar1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    LANDR's AI-powered Composer plugin will instantly generate "chord progressions, basslines, melodies, and harmonies" for you
    MusicRadar1 day ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    SoundCloud says that electronic music fans are its most engaged listeners, and that trance is on the rise
    MusicRadar1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    A group of Irish kids recorded a viral drum 'n' bass track - 6 million views later, it's up for a Grammy Award
    MusicRadar9 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy