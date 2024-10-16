MusicRadar
“I became a better player because I had to follow Randy Rhoads”: How Jake E. Lee found fame with Ozzy
By Paul Elliott,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Stevie Matrixx-xx
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alternative Nation4 days ago
“As far as guitar playing goes, go to the old school": The wisdom of Dimebag in Total Guitar's final issue
MusicRadar4 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
MusicRadar2 days ago
'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
RadarOnline8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Kristen Brady3 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail3 days ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
thenerdstash.com3 days ago
Bryce Gruber9 days ago
Johnny Marr on how “Moogs, Korg 101s and Space Echo” shared space with guitar to shape his sound with the Healers
MusicRadar2 days ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Dianna Carney14 days ago
The Current GA13 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
"Where the Foxgear units shine is being fully integrated, including the power stage": Foxgear 100W Series review
MusicRadar2 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
Dianna Carney17 days ago
Chicago Food King29 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune3 hours ago
The HD Post29 days ago
Jacksonville Today14 days ago
WyoFile2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.