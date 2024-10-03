MusicRadar
"You guys definitely have to be the first band into the Sphere, because this is the future": U2's live sound engineer on how he persuaded Bono and The Edge to be the Las Vegas Sphere's first resident band
By Andy Price,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MusicRadar9 days ago
"The Wurly's a living, breathing thing – inspiration just comes flowing out of it": Public Service Broadcasting reaches peak altitude on their new project
MusicRadar5 days ago
M Henderson1 day ago
"Watch how he walks onto the stage, plants himself at the mic, one tattooed fist halfway down the stand, the other resting on top of the mic, immobile, massive, male": Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, and more line-up for Mark Lanegan tribute concert
MusicRadar9 days ago
"If you get the whole Junior-style single pickup thing, you might have found a new beau. We certainly have": PJD Guitars St John Apprentice review
MusicRadar9 days ago
“We embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate pedalboards that meet Greg's every need”: Jam Pedals teams up with Greg Koch for Koch Ness Monster signature multi-effects units
MusicRadar3 days ago
“The Sound of Silence came from some place that I didn’t inhabit”: Paul Simon tells all in a new documentary
MusicRadar1 day ago
"I'm not having my fans and myself be ripped off": James Blake on the "heist" that’s seen artists robbed of their data
MusicRadar5 days ago
MusicRadar10 days ago
John Williams recalls the first time he played the Jaws theme for Steven Spielberg in new documentary
MusicRadar3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
MusicRadar8 days ago
Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
NewsNinja26 days ago
Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
"They just went in there and bang, bang, bang – three takes... nailed it”: Why Oasis’ Definitely Maybe was recorded twice
MusicRadar10 days ago
Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
NewsNinja2 days ago
MusicRadar5 days ago
“Ideal for players who love the dreadnought tone in a more comfortable size”: Martin debuts all-new body size and salutes Hawaiian influence on steel-string acoustics with the koa-backed O’ahu HG-28
MusicRadar3 days ago
"There are few producers who haven’t employed – or lusted after – it at some point or another, such is its legendary status": Why does everyone love the UREI/UA 1176 compressor?
MusicRadar2 days ago
MusicRadar4 days ago
"With Andy not being here, it’s impossible to have a reunion of The Smiths”: Mike Joyce scotches Smiths reunion rumblings
MusicRadar1 day ago
MusicRadar10 days ago
J. Souza12 days ago
MusicRadar9 days ago
MusicRadar10 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
Morristown Minute2 days ago
Town Talks2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0