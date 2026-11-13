The Weeknd has released the official music video for "Hong Kong," a collaboration with Cantopop singer Faye Wong that has generated unusual momentum across major Chinese streaming platforms. Directed by Evan Larsen, the video stars model Ming Xi and was filmed around Mong Kok and Hong Kong Island, placing the song's namesake city at the center of its visual identity.

The track was first performed live on October 24, during the opening night of The Weeknd's run at Kai Tak Stadium, before arriving digitally on October 31. Its music video followed in November, extending the release beyond the concert audience to listeners discovering the song online.

According to figures distributed with the release and reported by music publications, "Hong Kong" recorded the biggest QQ Music debut for a Western male artist across measures including streams, saves, comments and shares.

The same promotional information says the track had the biggest first-day opening for a non-Mandarin song on NetEase Cloud Music in five years. These are label-reported platform records; publication should retain that attribution rather than presenting them as independently audited global rankings.

The collaboration with Wong is an important part of the story. The song draws on her 1993 ballad "Monsoon," making the track more than a Western artist naming a city after a tour stop. Its use of a familiar Cantopop voice and musical reference creates a connection between The Weeknd's global audience and regional listeners who know Wong's catalog.

The choice of locations and collaborators also gives the video a clear sense of place. Ming Xi's appearance provides the visual focus, while the streets and city views tie the imagery to the track's title. The recording's cover art was photographed by cinematographer Christopher Doyle, another recognizable creative connection to Hong Kong.

The release arrives as The Weeknd completes the Asian leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, a massive concert run that his team says has grossed more than $1.3 billion. Tour grosses and platform records serve different purposes: one measures reported concert revenue, while the other describes activity on specific Chinese music services.

For fans who have followed the city-themed recordings from the tour, "Hong Kong" is now available both as audio and as a filmed work. The official video gives listeners a closer look at the song's creative setting, while the streaming performance illustrates how far an international collaboration can travel beyond the venue where it debuted.