U2 have released "Carnaval De Luz," their first studio album of new material in nine years, bringing the band's next chapter into focus after months of buildup around its songs and plans for live performances. The album arrived Friday, Nov. 13, through Island Records and is the group's 16th studio release.

The timing gives the project added significance. U2's four members — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. — formed the band half a century ago, and the new album arrives during a year marking 50 years since the original notice seeking musicians was posted at their school in Dublin. That history provides context for the release without making the record simply an anniversary exercise.

One of the album's most closely watched tracks is "Torn," a duet featuring Bono and Dolly Parton. U2's official release-day announcement highlights the song, and Parton's own website also promoted its premiere. The collaboration adds a country voice to an album from a band best known for expansive rock arrangements, showing that the group continues to look beyond its most familiar sound.

An earlier preview, "Silencio," had already introduced another part of the project in September. With the full album now available, listeners can hear how those advance tracks sit within the larger sequence rather than judging the entire release from one or two singles.

The launch also connects naturally to U2's announced 2027 stadium plans. Fans following the group's live return have been watching presale windows and dates in Europe and other regions, making the album a new source of material that could eventually enter the touring set. The band has not announced a definitive song-by-song live setlist for the entire tour, so specific performance predictions would be premature.

For audiences who have followed U2 since earlier releases, "Carnaval De Luz" is an opportunity to hear the group's work in the present tense. Its significance is not only the nine-year gap since the last full album of new songs but the choice to release a substantial studio project while preparing another major period of concerts.

"Carnaval De Luz" is available now through official streaming and purchasing channels. Fans looking for the latest song credits, formats, and tour updates should check U2's own website and the album's authorized listings.