Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is stepping away from the band and retiring from drumming after his recently diagnosed tinnitus worsened, the group announced Nov. 12. In a statement published through the band's official website, Taylor said that after careful consideration and medical advice, he had decided to put his hearing and long-term health first.

The decision brings an important chapter of Duran Duran's performance history to a close. Taylor was one of the group's earliest members, contributing to the rhythm and energy behind the band's defining early recordings and its rise during the new-wave era. His playing helped anchor a sound that reached audiences through songs such as "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio" and "The Reflex."

Taylor called the departure one of the hardest decisions of his life. He explained that his tinnitus had become progressively worse and that he needed to follow the advice of his body and doctors. The statement did not identify a replacement drummer or describe a medical treatment plan, and it would be inappropriate to infer anything further about his condition.

The drummer's history with Duran Duran has already involved more than one chapter. He left after the band's original period of global success, briefly returned in the 1990s and rejoined permanently in 2001 as the original lineup reunited. He subsequently recorded and toured with the group, helping connect its earlier hits with later music.

His statement looked back warmly on recent performances, the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and additional studio work involving longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers. Taylor said he was leaving on a high note, while expressing affection for bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor.

For fans, the announcement raises the practical question of what happens next for Duran Duran's live shows. The band's official statement confirms Taylor's retirement from performing the drums but does not, by itself, provide a complete replacement or touring plan. Any new lineup or show arrangements should be taken from subsequent band announcements rather than assumed.

Taylor's decision also highlights the physical demands of a career built around decades of live performance. In this case, the musician's own explanation is the central story: his enjoyment of playing remains, but protecting his hearing has become more important than continuing behind the kit.