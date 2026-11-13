Rosalía emerged as one of the night's biggest winners at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, taking Album of the Year for "LUX (Complete Works)" and Song of the Year for "La Perla." The ceremony took place Thursday, Nov. 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with awards spanning pop, regional Mexican, urban, alternative, and other Latin music categories.

The Spanish singer earned six trophies in all, according to industry reports, and her latest Album of the Year victory marked her third in the category. That made her the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times at the Latin Grammys. The achievement gave the evening a historical dimension beyond the usual annual winners tally: an album built around an ambitious, expansive sound was recognized in the ceremony's most prominent album category.

"La Perla," performed by Rosalía featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, won Song of the Year, a songwriting award credited to its writers. The distinction matters because Song of the Year and Record of the Year do not honor the same creative contributions. Record of the Year went instead to Milo J's "Niño," recognizing a different recording and production achievement.

Aria Vega was named Best New Artist, adding another name for listeners to explore after the ceremony. Elsewhere, Karol G won Best Urban Music Album for "Tropicoqueta," while Juanes earned Best Pop/Rock Album for "JuanEsteban." Taken together, the results reflected a ceremony in which established headliners shared attention with performers working across different styles and regional traditions.

For fans searching the results, the three biggest general-field outcomes are straightforward: Rosalía's "LUX (Complete Works)" won Album of the Year, Milo J's "Niño" took Record of the Year, and "La Perla" won Song of the Year. Those are separate honors, not three prizes for the same song or album. The full category-by-category record is available from the Latin Recording Academy, which should remain the definitive reference for spellings, contributors, and additional awards.

The results also give listeners a useful path back into the music. Rosalía's award-winning album can be heard alongside the tracks that won in other categories, offering a cross-section of the styles recognized in Las Vegas.

Rather than reducing the event to a single winner, the ceremony's final list shows a wider year in Latin music, with Rosalía's third Album of the Year victory as its clearest historical milestone.