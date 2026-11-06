Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul Set 'Mainland Madinina' for February, Announce 2027 Tour

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul will release Mainland Madinina on February 5, 2027, returning with a 12-track follow-up to Topical Dancer and a spring tour across Europe and North America. The duo's official Bandcamp listing confirms the date and track sequence. The project reunites them with Soulwax and will be released through DEEWEE and Because. The latest preview is "From Healer to Dealer," a satire of wellness culture accompanied by a video directed by Lennert Madou. It follows September's parenthood-themed "GooGoo Gaga," giving listeners two early views of a record that brings family life and social observation into the same dance-music setting.

A familiar partnership, with more personal subjects

Adigéry and Pupul's work with Soulwax stretches back to their early collaborations, before Topical Dancer established the pair as a jointly billed recording act in 2022. Their earlier Zandoli EP appeared under Adigéry's name in 2019. The shared billing reflects a creative partnership that extends beyond the conventional division between a singer and an accompanying producer. Their records use vocal performance, rhythm and humor together, often making language and social expectations part of the song itself. For Mainland Madinina, the duo again describe Soulwax as collaborators who help clarify a song when the writing becomes stuck, Pitchfork reported. The continuing partnership gives the new release a connection to Topical Dancer while the announced themes turn toward grief, parenthood and lineage.

The announced European run begins February 21 in Cologne and includes Amsterdam, Antwerp, Brussels and Paris, followed by U.K. dates and further continental stops. North America follows in late March. The published itinerary includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and Chicago, followed by Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn. The Brooklyn performance is scheduled for April 3 at Warsaw. The Washington show takes place April 2 at the Atlantis. Its promoter listing gives November 13 at 10 a.m. as the general sale time. Sale arrangements can vary between cities, so fans should use the listing for their chosen venue rather than apply one market's timetable to the entire tour.

Mainland Madinina track list

1. Restless

2. GooGoo Gaga

3. Stepmother

4. Mana

5. From Healer to Dealer

6. Saint-Lucia

7. Pleaser to Meet You

8. Losing My Shit

9. Délirez-Vous?

10. Dad or Alive

11. Rite of Passage

12. I'm Lost

The official Bandcamp page offers digital and vinyl preorders, including a limited transparent-red double LP. The full album becomes available February 5, ahead of the first European shows. That sequence gives concertgoers time with the record before the live dates begin. In the meantime, "GooGoo Gaga" and "From Healer to Dealer" introduce a subsequent piece that keeps the duo's humor and movement while bringing more of their personal lives into view.