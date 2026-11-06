Lady Gaga, Shakira and Jack White Join 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

Lady Gaga, Shakira, Jack White and Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are among the nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2027 class, putting some of pop and rock's most recognizable catalogs before the organization's voters. The Hall announced the ballot on November 5. Eligible voting members may select up to three nominees in each of two categories, songwriter and performing songwriter, with ballots due by midnight Eastern Standard Time on December 14. The announcement identifies candidates for induction. The final 2027 class will be named after the vote.

The performing songwriters

Gaga's representative catalog on the ballot includes "Poker Face," "Bad Romance," "Born This Way," "Shallow" and "Die With a Smile." White's examples span his work with the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and his solo career, including "Seven Nation Army" and "Steady, As She Goes." Harry and Stein are recognized for the writing behind Blondie songs such as "Heart of Glass," "Rapture" and "One Way or Another." Shakira's nomination brings a catalog that crosses Spanish- and English-language pop, while fellow nominees P!nk and Sia represent different paths through contemporary pop songwriting. The performing-songwriter slate also includes Boy George, Ne-Yo, Vince Gill, Grandmaster Melle Mel, America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, and members of War and ZZ Top. Together, the names cover pop, country, hip-hop, funk and rock rather than a single era or style.

The songwriter category includes Kandi Burruss, whose credits include TLC's "No Scrubs" and Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills," and Stargate's Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen, associated with songs including Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable" and Rihanna's "Diamonds." Boy Meets Girl's George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam are on the ballot for a catalog that includes Whitney Houston hits. Stock Aitken Waterman bring the writing partnership behind records such as Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and Kylie Minogue's "I Should Be So Lucky." Other nominees include Pete Bellotte, Andreas Carlsson, will.i.am, Dan Wilson, Tom Douglas, Bob McDill, Maurice Starr, Toni Wine, and the team of Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer. Some of those writers are successful performers themselves. Their placement in this category recognizes a body of writing that also reaches beyond their own recordings.

How eligibility works

The Hall says a songwriter with a notable catalog becomes eligible 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. The distinction centers the work of composers and lyricists across a sustained career, including songs audiences may know primarily through another performer. The five titles shown after each nominee in the official announcement are representative examples, not complete catalogs or a list of required listening. The selections give voters and fans a starting point for comparing bodies of work that can span decades. The elected class will be celebrated at the 2027 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City. Until that class is announced, Gaga, Shakira, White and the other names on the ballot remain nominees.