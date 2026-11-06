Pink Floyd's 'Animals 50' Adds Unheard Roger Waters Song and 1977 Oakland Concert

Pink Floyd will release Animals 50 on January 22, 2027, expanding the 1977 album with previously unreleased recordings, an unheard Roger Waters song and an archival concert from the band's Oakland stop that year. The anniversary campaign includes several editions, with the contents varying by format. For listeners interested in new material from the vault, the key additions include early versions of "Dogs" and "Sheep," a studio jam and Waters' "Young Nicholas Jon." "Sheep (Original Radio Edit)" is available as the first preview. The official 2CD listing pairs the original album with rarities. Collectors interested in the Oakland concert should check the expanded editions rather than assume every Animals 50 release includes the live recording.

What is new in the archive?

"Sheep (Original Radio Edit)" was prepared as a promotional edit in 1977 and has not previously been commercially available, according to the official store description. Its release offers a shorter route into a song best known as one of the album's extended pieces. The early rough mixes of "Dogs" and "Sheep" provide another perspective on the sessions. "Young Nicholas Jon," meanwhile, gives the collection a previously unheard Waters composition alongside material directly tied to the familiar album sequence. For someone who already owns Animals or the 2018 remix released in 2022, those distinctions matter. The anniversary project adds archival recordings to a record that has already received a substantial remix campaign.

The expanded release includes the May 9, 1977, Oakland Coliseum Arena performance, a show long familiar to collectors through unofficial circulation. The recording is credited to Reinhard Hohlwein, who was a teenager when he captured the concert. The set moves beyond Animals into Wish You Were Here material and includes "Money," "Us and Them" and "Careful With That Axe, Eugene." The latter is a particular attraction for collectors because of its rarity in the band's later live repertoire. The concert also places the studio album back inside its original performance setting. Songs that listeners now know as part of an established rock catalog were then the foundation of a contemporary touring production, heard alongside material from the band's preceding albums.

Which edition should fans consider?

The deluxe configuration combines the original album, the 2018 remix, rarities and the Oakland performance across multiple audio formats. Its accompanying 64-page book includes new notes by Jonathan Lethem, an interview with Hohlwein and material from Hipgnosis co-founder Aubrey "Po" Powell about the album's artwork. Unpublished photographs connect the recording sessions, the Battersea Power Station cover shoot and the tour. That visual history is part of the appeal of the larger package, while the smaller editions provide a less expansive entry into the anniversary campaign. The official album announcement provides the format breakdown. Fans choosing between editions should compare the actual contents, particularly the inclusion of the live show, rather than treat the shared Animals 50 title as a guarantee of identical recordings. For now, "Sheep (Original Radio Edit)" offers the first listen. The remaining archival material follows with the January 22 release.