Rush Announce Five Sphere Shows for May 2027: Dates and Ticket Sale Times

Rush will bring Elevate From the Norm to Sphere in Las Vegas for five performances in May 2027, extending the band's return to the stage with a destination engagement built around its catalog and legacy. The shows are scheduled for May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30. General ticket sales begin November 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific, with several earlier windows for artist presales and VIP or travel packages, according to the band's official Sphere information page. The announcement gives fans two separate decisions: which May performance to attend, and whether to buy a standard concert ticket or a package that includes additional benefits. Those options have different sale times.

When do Rush Sphere tickets go on sale?

Rush's published schedule lists a November 6 presale for RUSH Backstage and newsletter VIP and travel packages at 10 a.m. Pacific. The general sale for VIP and travel packages follows at noon Pacific that day. The artist presale begins November 11 at 10 a.m. Pacific. The general ticket sale follows November 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific. For East Coast buyers, 10 a.m. Pacific is 1 p.m. Eastern; noon Pacific is 3 p.m. Eastern. Fans should start with the band's official links to the relevant ticketing or package provider. The November 6 package windows and November 13 general sale are separate events, so a package going on sale does not mean every ticket category has opened.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson lead the current touring lineup with drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold. The engagement follows the Fifty Something tour, the band's return to touring after the death of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. Sphere describes the concerts as celebrations of Rush's music, legacy and Peart's life, with fan favorites and greatest hits drawn from across the catalog. A song-by-song set list has not been supplied in that description. For fans who have followed the band for decades, the booking brings its music into a venue known for large-scale imagery and immersive sound. The residency's title, Elevate From the Norm, identifies this particular Las Vegas engagement rather than a new studio release.

Five dates, one venue

Every announced show takes place at Sphere. The dates fall on Friday, May 21; Sunday, May 23; Wednesday, May 26; Friday, May 28; and Sunday, May 30, 2027. That spacing gives traveling fans a choice between the opening weekend, a midweek performance and the closing weekend. It also makes the date on an individual ticket important: these are five separately scheduled concerts rather than a single multiday admission. Ticket prices and available seating will depend on the selected performance and purchase option. The official Rush ticket listing provides the event pages, while the band's Sphere page separates the standard sale from the earlier VIP and travel-package windows. The immediate deadline for fans considering a package is November 6. Buyers seeking the general ticket sale have until November 13's opening time to choose a date and review their options.