The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour Tops $1.3 Billion, Live Nation Says

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has finished with more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, according to Live Nation, which says the four-year run is the highest-grossing tour by a male solo artist. The promoter released its final totals on November 5 following the tour's conclusion at TM Stadium National in Kuala Lumpur. Since its July 2022 launch, the production played 176 shows in 67 cities across 30 countries and five continents, selling more than 9 million tickets, Live Nation said. Those figures describe gross ticket revenue, before the costs of staging and operating the concerts. They do not represent The Weeknd's personal earnings. The record category is also specific: the promoter is claiming the male solo touring crown, rather than the highest-grossing tour across all artists and groups.

An expanded Asian finale

The tour's first Asian leg grew from 11 announced dates to 17 shows, including three nights in Bangkok and four in Hong Kong. Live Nation says all 17 sold out, giving the stadium production a substantial final stretch after repeated visits to North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. The Hong Kong concerts also produced a new recording. The Weeknd released "Hong Kong," featuring Faye Wong's vocals, on October 31 after introducing it live at Kai Tak Stadium. The song draws on Wong's 1993 Cantonese recording "Monsoon," linking the tour's latest stop with a recognizable part of the city's pop history. MusicTimes previously covered the song and the four Kai Tak concerts. The final tour figures put that local chapter inside a much larger international run.

Live Nation says the tour sold more than 3 million tickets and grossed more than $500 million in 2026 alone. That means a substantial share of the full run's revenue arrived in its final calendar year, rather than being concentrated around its original launch. The promoter also reported venue milestones across the itinerary. They included seven SoFi Stadium performances, six sold-out Stade de France shows on the same tour, and more than 450,000 attendees across seven U.K. stadium dates in 2026. The Hong Kong shows drew nearly 200,000 ticket buyers, according to the company. The production accompanied the music and imagery of After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow, allowing the live show to develop across successive album releases while retaining the same tour identity.

Fundraising alongside the concerts

Live Nation's announcement also reports $8.5 million raised for the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, supporting hunger relief and access to education. Of that broader effort, the company says $3 million was raised in 2026 for the World Food Programme and Global Citizen. With the stadium run complete, the final disclosed tally captures the scale of a tour that kept expanding across markets and release cycles: more than 9 million tickets over 176 performances. The $1.3 billion record claim remains attributed to Live Nation, the company that promoted the tour.