They Are Gutting a Body of Water Tour Canceled Following Doug Dulgarian Cancer Diagnosis

They Are Gutting a Body of Water have scrubbed nearly an entire North American tour after founder Doug Dulgarian was diagnosed with cancer.

Dulgarian posted the news on Instagram; Pitchfork and Consequence reported on Oct. 20, 2026. He said the diagnosis came Friday, Oct. 16 — the same day the Philadelphia shoegaze band released mixtape *Kool Faith / Loosies II*, featuring Spirit of the Beehive, Hotline TNT, RXK Nephew, Horse Jumper of Love, Greg Mendez, and others. The canceled run had been set to open Oct. 29 in Baltimore. TAGABOW canceled the forthcoming U.S. tour except three December shows, held in hopes Dulgarian can play them: the December 18 hometown date in Philadelphia

"We're gonna keep the Philly & NYC dates on the schedule in hopes I'll be able to do it," he wrote.

In his statement, Dulgarian said the timing of the diagnosis was difficult, particularly because the band had just released a collaborative mixtape featuring musicians from its community. He expressed uncertainty about treatment while describing the prognosis as encouraging and thanked listeners for their support. He emphasized that the announcement was intended to keep fans informed rather than seek sympathy.

He also reflected on the role music and friendships have played in his life and said it was painful to cancel the tour. He said he would share further updates as his treatment proceeded.

Consequence reported a GoFundMe for medical bills (Dulgarian said diagnosis costs alone ran into thousands out of pocket), unreimbursable tour costs, and lost touring income. Physical *Kool Faith / Loosies II* pre-orders with a Nov. 20 street date were also pointed to as support.

Pitchfork reported that the band kept two December performances in Brooklyn and a December 18 hometown date in Philadelphia on its schedule, subject to Dulgarian's health.