Donny Osmond Sets Crazy Horses 2027 Summer Tour From Fort Lauderdale to Salt Lake City

Donny Osmond is rolling the Vegas residency logic across the country next summer.

On Oct. 27, 2026, he announced the Crazy Horses 2027 Summer Tour, running June 10–Aug. 14, 2027. It opens at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and closes with two nights at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13–14 — home-state dates for the Ogden native, BroadwayWorld and KSL reported.

"USA ... let's make some plans for next summer," Osmond posted on Instagram, per KSL. "I can't wait to see all of you!"

BroadwayWorld describes a 90-minute solo show drawn from his award-winning Harrah's Las Vegas residency: catalog hits, stories, new music, a Broadway-style production of Disney's "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from *Mulan*, and an interactive segment where fans can request any song he has recorded. Production is by Mojave Ghost (Greg Young), direction by Raj Kapoor, choreography by Emmy-winning duo NAPPYTABS.

Career framing in the announcement: 33 gold records, more than 100 million albums sold, six decades on stage, and *Start Again* as album No. 65. The Harrah's residency — Best of Las Vegas winner in multiple public categories, per the same materials — is extended through the end of 2026, his fifth year there. He previously spent 11 years at the Flamingo with sister Marie.

Presales began Oct. 28 via the Donny app at 9 a.m. local, with an artist presale at 1 p.m.; general sale was Friday, Oct. 30, via donny.com. VIP packages include pre-show parties and meet-and-greets. Foxwoods (July 30) and Strathmore (Aug. 2) were flagged as on sale later.

Even with on-sales already underway, MusicTimes had not carried the national package overnight — this draft is the clean summer-2027 tour story for morning publication.

South / Southwest open: Fort Lauderdale (June 10), Tampa (11), Atlanta (12), then Texas stops in Sugar Land, Grand Prairie, San Antonio, and El Paso, plus Maricopa, Ariz.

West Coast / Mountain: El Cajon, Inglewood's YouTube Theater, Cerritos, Rancho Mirage, Modesto, Boise, Idaho Falls, Santa Rosa, Stateline, Nev.

Midwest / East: Milwaukee, Chicago Theatre (July 10), Minneapolis, Omaha, Indianapolis, Northfield, Ohio, Bethlehem, Pa., Shipshewana, Ind. (two nights), Detroit's Fox Theatre (July 22), Niagara Falls (two nights), Boston's Boch Center Shubert (July 26), Lancaster, Brookville, Foxwoods*, Atlantic City, Strathmore*, DPAC in Durham (Aug. 3), Louisville, Bristol, Va., Myrtle Beach, Nashville's Ryman (Aug. 9), St. Louis, Denver's Paramount (Aug. 12), then Salt Lake City Aug. 13–14.

KSL also nodded at the Osmond family's Utah footprint — Stadium of Fire ties and Osmond's support for a proposed Provo Canyon amphitheater still awaiting city approval — as local color around the Eccles finale, not as tour logistics.