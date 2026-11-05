From Ashes to New Drop 'Love Me,' Push Reflections Deluxe for Nov. 13

From Ashes to New just extended the Reflections era — with a new single now and a deluxe edition eight days out.

Via Better Noise Music, the Pennsylvania rock band released the single and video "Love Me" and confirmed Reflections (Deluxe Edition) for Nov. 13, 2026. The 16-track reissue keeps the original album and adds "Love Me," "After Death," and two new "Die For You" versions featuring Neoni and The Midnight, according to Screamer Magazine's Better Noise press posting and the band's Bandcamp deluxe page.

On the release: Danny Case and Matt Brandyberry (vocals), Lance Dowdle and Jimmy Bennett (guitars), Maty Madiro (drums).

Brandyberry said: "'Love Me' is about that person who was supposed to be there for you, but they completely vanish, essentially becoming a ghost. You still vividly remember how it felt when they were actually around, to the point where you can still feel their breath on your skin, even though no one is there. This track creates a heavy, haunting atmosphere that mirrors that exact feeling of reaching out for a presence right next to you, only to grasp at empty air. It captures the sheer desperation of watching your own memories turn into a cage that feels impossible to break out of."

Better Noise's materials position "Love Me" as evolving the punchy rhymes and big choruses that carried the band from Pennsylvania independents to a Gold-certified act with a first Active Rock No. 1 earlier this year on "Drag Me."

Drag Me Forever Villain Die For You Black Hearts Upside Down (Not) Psycho Parasite New Disease Darkside Falling From Heaven Your Ghost Love Me After Death Die For You (feat. Neoni) Die For You (feat. The Midnight).

The Neoni "Die For You" rework arrived in August; Screamer says it drew notices from BroadwayWorld, antiMusic, Metal Underground, and Rock 'N' Load. "Die For You" also had a viral anti-bullying moment and was listed around No. 5 Active Rock in the September press copy; "Drag Me" is cited as the Active Rock No. 1. Screamer also put Reflections just shy of 100 million streams since its April release — figure from the label release, not a fresh MusicTimes audit.

2026 touring partners named in the same release include Shinedown, Coheed and Cambria, Black Veil Brides, TX2, and As December Falls, plus Aftershock and Australian club dates. Hometown holiday shows at Capital City Music Hall in Harrisburg on Dec. 11–12 (Zero 9:36 and Sage supporting) sold through pre-sale hard enough to force a second night.

Reflections (Deluxe) streets Nov. 13. "Love Me" is out now — the bridge from the original album into the expanded set.