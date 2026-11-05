Cage the Elephant Announce Dying In Reverse for Feb. 5, 2027, Drop 'Make It Easy'

Cage the Elephant have announced their next album, Dying In Reverse, and released a new single, "Make It Easy," on November 5.

The Kentucky rock band announced Dying In Reverse, due Feb. 5, 2027, via Big Loud Rock, and released "Make It Easy" on Nov. 5, 2026, BroadwayWorld and Rolling Stone reported. The drop closes a loud week: the band debuted the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, played an intimate Los Angeles show on Wednesday, and — during the Kimmel set — Jimmy held up the then-unannounced album artwork without naming it, sparking fan chatter before today's formal reveal.

BroadwayWorld's announcement ties the record to a creative reset after Cage spent last year opening the North American leg of Oasis's reunion tour. The shows, the band said, reminded them of rock at its most immediate and communal; they carried that energy into the studio instead of circling old methods.

Producers Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen) — credits spanning Charli XCX, SZA, Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs — joined brothers Matthew and Brad Shultz. The pitch: experimentation, spontaneity, and writing through ideas in the room rather than mapping every turn in advance.

Rolling Stone calls "Make It Easy" a mid-tempo rock number; the press materials lean on garage grit, psychedelic flashes, and fuzzed-out guitar. Frontman Matthew Shultz said in a statement (via BroadwayWorld / Rolling Stone):

"This record's turned out to be such a special one for us. Without doubt, one of the most creatively gratifying experiences we've had as a group yet. After all these years already remaining so tightly knit, it really does feel like this album managed to pull us even closer together. In a way, it's a goodbye to the past, closing the door on an era, with a renewed perspective grounded in the present while also walking towards the future with hope and gratitude. Signifying a rebirth of sorts.

It's got all these interesting little windows into the memories and experiences that have shaped who we are as individuals, as well as ultimately a band. I just love it so much. We can't wait to share it with the world."

The album follows 2024's Neon Pill, which BroadwayWorld notes was written across a turbulent period in Shultz's life. Dying In Reverse is framed as looking ahead rather than reconciling that earlier material.

Earlier this year, "Beaches In Tennessee" earned Cage their 14th No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and simultaneously topped Alternative Airplay, Adult Alternative Airplay, and Rock & Alternative Airplay — tying them for the second-most Alternative Airplay No. 1s in the chart's history, per BroadwayWorld. The title track "Dying In Reverse" premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show and is on the EA Sports FC 27 soundtrack. Both songs sit on the new album's 12-track list alongside "Make It Easy."

Influence Make It Easy Beaches In Tennessee Wound Up Dying In Reverse Leave The Light On I Love You Anyway Cherry Cola Crossfaded Why U Keeping Me Around Give Me One Good Reason Wear The Daylight

On Nov. 15, 2026, Cage plays the official NFL halftime show in Munich for New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions. A European headline run begins Feb. 8, 2027, in Berlin (Tempodrom), then Kraków, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Milan, Lausanne, Paris, and a U.K. stretch (Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, London's Alexandra Palace on March 1). South American festival dates in March (Lollapalooza Argentina/Chile/Brasil and Festival Estereo Picnic) are also listed on BroadwayWorld.

Formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2006, Cage have won consecutive Best Rock Album Grammys for Tell Me I'm Prettyand Social Cues; Neon Pill earned a Best Alternative Music Album nomination. BroadwayWorld cites more than six billion streams and a long run of gold/platinum certifications — treated here as the announcement's own career framing, not independently re-audited for this draft.