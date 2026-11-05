Capital Reveals Jingle Bell Ball Night Two With John Legend, Jason Derulo — Presale Hits Thursday

Capital has announced the Night Two lineup for its 2026 Jingle Bell Ball, with John Legend and Jason Derulo among the performers scheduled for December 6 at The O2 in London.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 adds John Legend, Jason Derulo, Rudimental, Leona Lewis, D.O.D, Jamie Miller, Tom Grennan, Stella Lefty, Clean Bandit, and Capital Buzz Artist Freya Skye, Capital FM confirmed on its lineup page (updated Nov. 5).

Night One on Saturday, Dec. 5, was already out with Teddy Swims, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Becky Hill, and more. Together, the weekend is Capital's two-night festive tentpole at a venue Capital routinely frames as a 16,000-capacity Christmas crowd.

Legend is making his Jingle Bell Ball debut. Capital kicked off its Night Two announcements with him, noting he has just released his 11th album, *Muse*, which he described as a brand-new sound, and promising those vocals live at The O2.

Derulo is back for a sixth Ball. "I always have an amazing time, the fans are incredible," he told Capital. "Any time I get to perform at the Jingle Bell Ball it's always the most fun time of year, it feels like Christmas. If I'm not performing, it's not really Christmas."

Jamie Miller also hits the stage for the first time after attending as a guest "many times." "This is a bucket list moment," the "Babydoll" singer told Capital Breakfast. "I don't know what to do with myself, I am buzzing!" Stella Lefty, riding "Boston," told Capital Breakfast: "This is an absolute dream come true."

Tom Grennan returns for an eighth Ball. On Capital Breakfast, he said: "There are loads of amazing artists walking around backstage, so you're like, 'I need to show up here to make sure they know.'"

Clean Bandit are back for a sixth time. "It's always our favourite time of year!" Grace told Capital Breakfast.

Freya Skye, Sunday's Capital Buzz Artist, is making her Ball debut. "Being part of a line-up full of established artists and people who have been doing it for a long time and who I've been inspired by is quite daunting... But now I'm back to the excitement, I'm very grateful," she said on Capital Breakfast.

Leona Lewis brings UK Christmas weight. Capital noted the last time she partied with them she closed Summertime Ball in 2008, and flagged "One More Sleep" as the UK's most-streamed song of the 21st century — now aimed at The O2 live. D.O.D told Capital Breakfast: "I've always wanted to play at The O2 and what a way to do it!" Rudimental, Ball regulars since a 2013 debut, are framed as 2026 party soundtrack energy for the Sunday bill.

Capital's FAQ (updated Nov. 5) says Capital Plus and Radio Plus subscribers had early access on Thursday, Nov. 5. Capital later marked that Plus pre-sale sold out. General sale opens Friday, Nov. 6, on Global Player. Practical rules Capital lists:

Doors: 4:30 p.m. Show: ~6:00 p.m. to ~10:00 p.m. Limit: six tickets per person and per credit card Format: mobile tickets only via the AXS app Resale: AXS Official Resale only; other agents invalid Line-up: subject to change

Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult 18+ at The O2 (under 16s in standing Jingle Zones likewise need an 18+ adult), per the FAQ.

Saturday remains: Tinie Tempah, Mulaa Joans, Aitch, Jorja Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Bash Croft, Ashe, December 10, Becky Hill, and Teddy Swims. Capaldi told Capital he is using the Ball to close a final string of UK shows before Australia and studio time: "I need to go away and make new music, so it feels like a nice fitting tip of the cap."