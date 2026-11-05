Oso Oso's Sixth Album "An exchange of Information" Lands Friday on Mark Quinlan's Feral Twin

Oso Oso — the Long Island project of Jade Lilitri — releases an exchange of information on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. It is the band's sixth full-length and the first album out on Feral Twin, the new label founded by Hop Along drummer Mark Quinlan.

Pitchfork and Consequence both flagged the set when it was announced Sept. 1 with lead single "know you know me better." Press copy calls it a "big sounding rock record" built in tandem with the label launch. It follows 2024's Life Till Bones.

The album runs 12 tracks, opening with "4 am redemption" and continuing through "it's all bait," "the nights," "the facts," and "know you know me better." Its latter half includes "wind me up," "everybody has their fun," "she rides in the stars," "someone like that," "trace me," "the premiums," and closer "the days."

Lilitri, in a statement carried by Consequence: "You get to a point where you are on your sixth LP for a particular project, and it's almost like the previous releases themselves become an influence... There was a lot of focus on that while writing these songs."

Quinlan framed Feral Twin as selective, not a volume imprint: he wants a home for records he believes in, not filler for a release calendar. *an exchange of information* is the label's inaugural title.

A North American run opened Oct. 7. BroadwayWorld noted the West Coast portion picking up around Nov. 3; Consequence's date sheet puts a Columbus date that night and Denver on Nov. 6 — album-release night — before Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego and more through late November. Support rotates (Leisure Hour / Bad Luck early; Liquid Mike / Bugsy later).

The timing gives the release two stories at once: a new Oso Oso album and the public debut of a new independent record label. Quinlan, who plays drums in Hop Along, said he wanted Feral Twin to focus on projects he genuinely believes in rather than a high-volume release schedule. The album was recorded over approximately two weeks at BirthdayLand Studios outside Albany with producer Dan Maddalone, according to BroadwayWorld. The band has introduced several songs ahead of release, including "know you know me better," "it's all bait," "the nights" and "the facts." Those previews give listeners a more concrete sense of the album than broad genre labels alone.

For listeners who have followed the project through several records, the new songs offer a way to hear how Lilitri is building on his established approach rather than discarding it. The rollout includes both the music itself and a live tour, so audiences can encounter the material before and after the November 6 release. The album is scheduled on vinyl and CD as well as through digital music services, according to retail listings. No sales ranking has been announced before the release.