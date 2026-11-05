Nicole Taylor of Country Trio Taylor Red Dies at 35 After Breast Cancer Battle

Nicole Taylor, one-third of the identical-triplet country group Taylor Red, has died at 35 after a multi-year fight with breast cancer. Her sisters and bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor, announced the death publicly this week; according to the group's website and Global News, she died Sept. 28, 2026, in Nashville. The delayed public announcement is what pushed her name onto search charts now.

"Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend," Nika and Natalie said in a statement on the band's site. "We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again."

In a social video posted as the news went wide, the sisters said they were "shocked and heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister." "She's at peace and no longer suffering, so we're thankful for that," they added.

Natalie and Nika described Nicole's diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer in 2022 as aggressive. Natalie recalled her sister's first reaction: "God's going to use this for his glory." Nika said Nicole refused to "live in dread," continued CrossFit through chemo, responded well to treatment, and was declared to have no evidence of disease.

Nine months later, the sisters said, the cancer returned as Stage 4. Doctors gave her roughly three months; Nika said they were told that if further treatments worked, no one knew how long she might have after that. Natalie said that shortly before Nicole died, she told them she had peace. Variety and LA Times reporting, citing the sisters, note she lived about a year past that three-month prognosis. Those details stay inside the sisters' account — no further medical speculation belongs here.

The Mississippi-born triplets began performing together in 2010 as Red Roots, releasing albums under that name before rebranding as Taylor Red around 2018 and building a base in Nashville. They became widely known online after "Country Money" took off on social platforms in 2021. The trio's tight harmonies and multi-instrumental setup — guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin — were part of the live identity fans saw on stages, including the Grand Ole Opry's Opry 100 celebration at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025.

NBC News and Variety both underline the Christian-country lane and the sisters' faith language in the tribute. Donations in Nicole's memory were directed to Samaritan's Purse, one of her preferred charities, Variety reported; the family held a private funeral.

Nicole Taylor was 35. She was the oldest of three by minutes, her sisters' "fearless leader," and a working country singer whose last public chapter was written by the people who stood beside her onstage.