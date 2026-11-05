Jessie Reyez Stacks a Deluxe and a Headline Tour — Eight New Songs Land Friday Mid-Run

Jessie Reyez is not waiting for the cycle to cool off. Five months after A Little Vengeance arrived on her birthday, she is expanding the album and taking it into rooms built for headliners.

The deluxe edition — titled *A Little Vengeance (is more human than no vengeance at all)* — arrives Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, via FMLY/Island Records. It adds eight bonus tracks to the June 12 standard set, including the new single "Softer," the previously rolled-out "For Sixxx in the Mornin" featuring Samara Cyn, plus "Go 2 War," "Made 4 This," "Sovereign Land," "I Just Want to Pet My Dog," and two interludes ("Goat Princess Interlude," "Colombian King & Queen Interlude Part 2").

Island has been feeding four of those titles weekly into the lead-up; the remaining four land with the deluxe. Apple Music and label copy list a 25-track deluxe against the original 17-song album.

The A Little Vengeance Tour opened Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Seattle's WAMU Theater. Official routing runs through Nov. 24 in Toronto and includes arena stops at the Kia Forum (Inglewood / Los Angeles market, Nov. 9) and Brooklyn's Barclays Center (Nov. 19). The deluxe drops the same night she plays Oakland's Fox Theater (Nov. 6).

Full verified dates:

The announced dates or tracks include Nov. 3 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater; Nov. 5 — Sacramento, CA — Channel 24; Nov. 6 — Oakland, CA — Fox Theater; Nov. 8 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre; Nov. 9 — Los Angeles / Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum; Nov. 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre; Nov. 12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall; Nov. 13 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom; Nov. 16 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom; Nov. 18 — Washington, DC — Echostage; Nov. 19 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center; Nov. 22 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway; Nov. 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Island is billing the run as her first headline arena tour and says multiple markets — including Los Angeles, Chicago, Sacramento, Oakland, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Washington and Boston — have sold out. The routing is mixed: Forum and Barclays are full arenas; Houston, Dallas and Chicago land in large standing rooms. Brooklyn is the only New York-area date; the tour closes in her hometown.

Label framing pairs "hard-hitting anthems with softer, melodic moments," extending the original album's chapter structure of interludes between emotional turns. "Softer," out with a lyric video ahead of street date, is the clearest mission statement for that second half. "For Sixxx in the Mornin" with Samara Cyn is the crossover entry point for listeners coming from the rap side.

For Reyez, the immediate news is logistical: eight new songs Friday, while she is already mid-tour and heading toward Barclays less than two weeks later.