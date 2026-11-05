Daniel Caesar Scrubs Australia and Hawaii Arena Dates Days Before Opening Night

Daniel Caesar's first Australian headline arena run is off — two days before it was supposed to start.

On Nov. 3, 2026, the Grammy-winning R&B singer posted to Instagram Stories that the Son of Spergy Australia and Hawaii shows are "cancelled until further notice, due to health reasons," Rolling Stone Australia reported. "Refunds will be available at your original point of purchase.

Thank you all for your understanding and support," the statement continued.

He did not name a condition, did not promise new dates, and did not say whether later international shows on the books will also move. Do not invent any of that; the public record stops at the Stories note and the promoter refund language.

The Australian itinerary, announced in August behind his fourth studio album Son of Spergy, was set as:

The announced dates or tracks include Sydney — Afterpay Arena — Nov. 5 and 6; Melbourne — Rod Laver Arena — Nov. 8 and 9; Brisbane — Brisbane Entertainment Centre — Nov. 12.

Two Honolulu dates at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena (Nov. 14 and 15, per secondary reporting) were pulled with the same statement. Rolling Stone Australia described the Australian run as Caesar's first-ever headline arena tour of the country after a 2023 visit that included Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Venue pages, including Afterpay Arena's event listing, mirrored the Stories language: cancelled until further notice; refunds at the original point of purchase.

*Son of Spergy* debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's R&B Albums chart — Caesar's highest-charting release, per Rolling Stone Australia. Recorded largely in Jamaica, the project features Sampha, Bon Iver, Blood Orange, Yebba and Caesar's father, Norwill Simmonds. Themes center on family, accountability and his relationship with his parents.

The tour title made the link explicit. Pulling the arenas mid-cycle is a hard interruption of that campaign, not a soft postpone announcement with new nights attached.

Ticketek told Sydney buyers that tickets would be refunded in full to the original payment method (most within about five business days; some up to 20), according to secondary reports citing the notice. Ticketmaster's Honolulu listings were marked cancelled with a standard refund window after funds return from the organizer. Fans should use official box-office channels — not resale screenshots or social DMs.

For now the news is blunt: seven Son of Spergy arena shows in Australia and Hawaii are off until further notice, refunds are live, and the singer asked for understanding while he deals with health issues he has not detailed in public.